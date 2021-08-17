MQL5 ChartXYToTimePrice getting error 4107 and I'm stumped
I have officially moved to MQL5 although it's gonna take time to port all my code over.
At least, I thought, I won't have the same problem with ChartXYToTimePrice that I was having in MQL4.
And I don't! I now have a completely different problem lol.
In MQL4 ChartXYToTimePrice worked in debug but not in a real run.
In MQL5 ChartXYToTimePrice won't work in debug, period. I'm getting an error 4107 ERR_CHART_WRONG_PARAMETER "Error value of the parameter for the function of working with charts".
I get exactly the same error when I run the script on a chart with the same symbol/time period/template.
Anyone got a clue? I'm probably just point-blind to the wart on my nose...