python api does not return UTC times
Chart times are broker times. Not JST. Not UTC.
Chart times are broker times. Not JST. Not UTC.
read my problem please.
I am not talking about the charts, I am talking about data retrived through the API in the python client. The documentation says the times will be in UTC, but they are not.
read my problem please.
I am not talking about the charts, I am talking about data retrived through the API in the python client. The documentation says the times will be in UTC, but they are not.
Read the MQL5 docs please: https://www.mql5.com/de/docs/basis/types/integer/datetime
Datetime provides secunds since 1970 but not milliseconds.
- www.mql5.com
It seems that the "Python" documentation is in conflict with the "MQL5" documentation. You probably should take the MQL version as being the most correct, and in that case it will always be in Broker server time and not UTC.
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https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5copyticksfrom_py
Looking at the Note section of this page, it says that the returned data is in UTC. But it is not, it is in the brokers defined timezone (for me, moscow time +3).
(the same as the charts)
it is exactly 7am UTC right now
I run the python code
The exact same code that is in the demo (but calling the US30 symbol instead, and running it from today)
ticks_frame returns this
as you can see the most recently time_msc is 1628762522615, which if i run in javascripts new Date(1628762522615) it shows
new Date(1628762522615)
Thu Aug 12 2021 19:02:02 GMT+0900 (Japan Standard Time)
Which is impossible, that is 3 hours into the future.