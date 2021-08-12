A quick knowledge quiz
- Hi guys, we have a knowledge test here; every broker will ask such questions before letting a client open a real account. (Please help to answer this question if you know the answer)
- How to recognize ctrl+ Mouse left Click ?
- Why does the price move? The answer is here!!!
- Getting date of a bar from history (not from indicator data that is not-yet loaded) Alternative to iTime() (which requires data loaded)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register