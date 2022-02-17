Got "request canceled by timout" with order at market
Hi,
recently I experienced a curious error when sending an order at market. The calling code is:
The function that sends the order is:
checkOrderAndSend:
The problem I experienced was that after 2 successfull market order send, in the 3rd case I got an EA freeze for about 3 minutes until error by timeout appeared:
Funny fact: after returning the error, the MT5 terminal had the order actually processed! Or at least more or less:
So, could someone help me find out why an innocent market order failed with a code with which two other previous orders were executed fine? And why an order returned with error of timeout was actually processed by MT5? (I confirmed in my broker's home broker and the sell operation was there) Any help appreciated.
No one have any idea about this? :(
No one have any idea about this? :(
i get {{Request timeout}} error for orders, so the ea then tries to place the trade again, and then all of a sudden ill get loads of trades place at the same time!
yesterday i got the error 17 times. the ea 30 min later then placed 17 trades at the same time!
i have this issue on multiple brokers aswell, not just one.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
recently I experienced a curious error when sending an order at market. The calling code is:
The function that sends the order is:
checkOrderAndSend:
The problem I experienced was that after 2 successfull market order send, in the 3rd case I got an EA freeze for about 3 minutes until error by timeout appeared:
Funny fact: after returning the error, the MT5 terminal had the order actually processed! Or at least more or less:
So, could someone help me find out why an innocent market order failed with a code with which two other previous orders were executed fine? And why an order returned with error of timeout was actually processed by MT5? (I confirmed in my broker's home broker and the sell operation was there) Any help appreciated.