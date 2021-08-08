unable to click vps

New comment
 

1

hi guys..

need your help.


my vps subscription has expired. and i disable the auto renew.

i tried to subscribe back but unable to click the vps button.

did anyone happen to encounter the same issue?

thanks in advance.

 
Taufiq Sallah:

hi guys..

need your help.


my vps subscription has expired. and i disable the auto renew.

i tried to subscribe back but unable to click the vps button.

did anyone happen to encounter the same issue?

thanks in advance.

Same with me even if I don't need/have a vps. Could be the weekend - wait a bit until the market will open.
 
Carl Schreiber:
Same with me even if I don't need/have a vps. Could be the weekend - wait a bit until the market will open.

noted.


will wait till the market open


tq

New comment