unable to click vps
Taufiq Sallah:Same with me even if I don't need/have a vps. Could be the weekend - wait a bit until the market will open.
hi guys..
need your help.
my vps subscription has expired. and i disable the auto renew.
i tried to subscribe back but unable to click the vps button.
did anyone happen to encounter the same issue?
thanks in advance.
Carl Schreiber:
Same with me even if I don't need/have a vps. Could be the weekend - wait a bit until the market will open.
Same with me even if I don't need/have a vps. Could be the weekend - wait a bit until the market will open.
noted.
will wait till the market open
tq
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hi guys..
need your help.
my vps subscription has expired. and i disable the auto renew.
i tried to subscribe back but unable to click the vps button.
did anyone happen to encounter the same issue?
thanks in advance.