Unable to register VPS
This is strange, please try again later, restart your computer and try again later or tomorrow.
Pepperstone servers are New York based, so MQL5 VPS should be available for them.
simonxue #:
This has been for a few days now. Do you experience the same?
This has been for a few days now. Do you experience the same?
No, make sure that:
- that you have all the latest Windows Updates installed
- that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge latest version installed on your computer or VPS
- that you are using the latest build of MetaTrader 4/5
- that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, using your login - NOT your email
- that your MQL5 account password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change MQL5 account password here)
simonxue :
chào mọi người
Bất kỳ ai cũng gặp vấn đề với việc đăng ký VPS? Xin vui lòng xem hình ảnh dưới đây:
please contact the department and ask to open, maybe you cancel too much VPS will be blocked
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all
Anyone has the same issue with registering VPS? Please see photos below: