How do I code the indicator with the iCustom ??
I uploaded the picture
where am i doing wrong?
iCustom(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,"Examples\\ADX- VOLUME INDICATOR",PERIOD_CURRENT,10,PRICE_CLOSE,5,true);
You must decide: you are writing for an old terminal (MQL4) or for MQL5.
MQL5
In MQL5, you create an indicator handle (reference: iCustom ).
And remember - We do not know how to read minds, We do not know which indicator you are asking about, We do not see your entire code.
I have installed the indicator. I loaded the indicator from outside.
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020.03.08)
How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020.07.05)
How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (12 March 2010
