How do I code the indicator with the iCustom ??

where am i doing wrong?

iCustom(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,"Examples\\ADX- VOLUME INDICATOR",PERIOD_CURRENT,10,PRICE_CLOSE,5,true);
 
where am i doing wrong?

You must decide: you are writing for an old terminal (MQL4) or for MQL5.

 
In MQL5, you create an indicator handle (reference: iCustom ).

And remember - We do not know how to read minds, We do not know which indicator you are asking about, We do not see your entire code.

In MQL5, you create an indicator handle (reference: iCustom ).
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
          Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020.03.08)
          How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020.07.05)
          How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (12 March 2010

