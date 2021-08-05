Why are coders incognito?
If I hire a coder do they make their identity known to me?
Nothing to do with the coders, it's a "feature" from this site Freelance service.
You can create the personal order to the coder.
What is personal order?
It is about the job to the developer you know in person or you know on this forum by posts (the job to the developer which was preselected by you).
Thanks but it's my first EA and I don't know any of the coders.
You opened the thread, and the users are replying to you.
And there are some other threads with very active users on the forum.
So, look at their profiles about their Freelance orders and more.
read the post #33 about my suggestions related to it.
