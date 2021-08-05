Problem with charts

I haven't used MT4 for several years. Now having downloaded it I'm unable to alter the vertical scale. Also, I get duplicate copies of each chart, below the main one. Can anyone help me with these issues? Thanks in anticipation. I'll try to attach a screenshot. 
  1. You keep doing the same thing; opening a new chart instead of switching to an existing one. PICNIC.

  2. Press the tile button (alt+R) Control+tab between charts and close duplicates.

 

Thanks for your reply but can you explain a bit more. You say I'm opening a new chart. I just open the software and the charts are there. What should I be doing?
I've tried implementing your second suggestion but it doesn't work regarding the vertical scale issue? Sorry to be so ignorant but, as I say, I haven't used Metatrader 4
for ages and the Help files don't help! 

 
It seems the installation you have from your broker is somewhat broken. From what I can see from your screenshot, it seems to be loading several sub-window indicators that replicates same symbol data.

Do the following:

  1. Close all charts!
  2. Open just One chart (any symbol).
  3. Bring up list of indicators (Ctrl-I) on the chart.
  4. Select each indicator and "Delete" it, untill they are all gone.
  5. The chart should now be clean of sub-windows.
  6. Save this new setup as your default template as follows:
    1. Follow the menu option "Charts->Template->Save Template", then ...
    2. ... select the file "default.tpl" to overwrite it, then ...
    3. ... click the "Save" button.
  7. Now you should be able to open other charts without all those extra sub-windows
 
Thanks for your help Fernando. I've managed to open charts without the sub-windows but I've now lost the text on both vertical and horizontal axes and I can't see how to get it back.
I've searched everywhere. Can you help? 
 
I've attached a screenshot. Can anyone tell me how to get the text on the vertical and horizontal axes?
That is because you have changed the default colors for the text. Press F8 (or right-click on the chart and select Properties) and then select the "Colors" tab and change the Foreground colour to black or use one of the predefined colour schemes (see below)

Also, please note that you are using MetaTrader 5 (not 4). If you download MT4 from MetaQuotes you will actually get MT5. If you realty need MT4, you will need to download it from your broker.


 
Thanks again. I've now got the text on both axes, but I can't see how to change the timeframe from 1H to 30M. I've searched all the tabs.
Another problem is that if save the template then close all the charts and exit the software, I can't see how to load the saved template when I fire things up again.
Again I've searched everywhere.

I know this is all very basic stuff and 10 years ago I could've done it in my sleep. However, one does tend to forget things. I think it's called getting old!
 
I think you better start reading the MetaTrader manual again.

Read this section specifically about setting up your chart and time frame: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/charts_analysis/charts


