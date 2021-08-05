Problem with charts
- Import Custom Symbol: json (how to change to csv)
- Problem with mql5 automatic validation
- issues with downloading a product to my MT4
Thanks for your reply but can you explain a bit more. You say I'm opening a new chart. I just open the software and the charts are there. What should I be doing?
I've tried implementing your second suggestion but it doesn't work regarding the vertical scale issue? Sorry to be so ignorant but, as I say, I haven't used Metatrader 4
for ages and the Help files don't help!
I've tried implementing your second suggestion but it doesn't work regarding the vertical scale issue? Sorry to be so ignorant but, as I say, I haven't used Metatrader 4
for ages and the Help files don't help!
It seems the installation you have from your broker is somewhat broken. From what I can see from your screenshot, it seems to be loading several sub-window indicators that replicates same symbol data.
Do the following:
- Close all charts!
- Open just One chart (any symbol).
- Bring up list of indicators (Ctrl-I) on the chart.
- Select each indicator and "Delete" it, untill they are all gone.
- The chart should now be clean of sub-windows.
- Save this new setup as your default template as follows:
- Follow the menu option "Charts->Template->Save Template", then ...
- ... select the file "default.tpl" to overwrite it, then ...
- ... click the "Save" button.
- Now you should be able to open other charts without all those extra sub-windows
I've searched everywhere. Can you help?
That is because you have changed the default colors for the text. Press F8 (or right-click on the chart and select Properties) and then select the "Colors" tab and change the Foreground colour to black or use one of the predefined colour schemes (see below)
Also, please note that you are using MetaTrader 5 (not 4). If you download MT4 from MetaQuotes you will actually get MT5. If you realty need MT4, you will need to download it from your broker.
Another problem is that if save the template then close all the charts and exit the software, I can't see how to load the saved template when I fire things up again.
Again I've searched everywhere.
I know this is all very basic stuff and 10 years ago I could've done it in my sleep. However, one does tend to forget things. I think it's called getting old!
Another problem is that if save the template then close all the charts and exit the software, I can't see how to load the saved template when I fire things up again.
Again I've searched everywhere. I know this is all very basic stuff and 10 years ago I could've done it in my sleep. However, one does tend to forget things. I think it's called getting old!
I think you better start reading the MetaTrader manual again.
Read this section specifically about setting up your chart and time frame: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/charts_analysis/charts
- www.metatrader5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use