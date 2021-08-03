mq5 file missing from MQL5 Storage !!!
Currently, MetaQuotes' MQL5 Storage has become slow and unreliable. The service is simply not trustworthy. It would have been better if they simply integrated Git functionality into the editor and allowed us to choose our service provider.
As for your loss of files, please remember that it is your own responsibility to keep regular backups and to store the data off-site too. Things can fail at multiple points, so secure your files in all manner of different ways to safe-guard them.
I also have backups, but less frequent than the synchronization with MQL5 Storage.
As I said, I will quickly review my source and backup manager solution.
Have a nice day and thanks for your reply Fernando.
I had issues with mql5 Storage this EA, but I didn't lost anything. How could it be ? You have at least a local copy, mql5 Storage and MetaEditor will never delete your local file unless you asked for it.
But for sure I would be happy to have something better and more reliable embedded in MetaEditor. And by the way to have a better MetaEditor too
Hello,
My mq5 file is no longer in MQL5 Storage, neither locally on my hard drive in the project directory, nor in the MetaEditor editor 😱
I worked on my mq5 file again this morning 😓
How is it possible that the file is no longer in MetaEditor, on local disk and in MQL5 Storage?
Including when I go back in the version histories on MQL5 Storage.
To find the contents of my main mq5 file of my project, I have to tweak by using in a previous archiving, the comparison of versions.
Do you have any idea what is causing the problem?
I will quickly put in another source manager, It's too risky to lose all your work like that.