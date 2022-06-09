Indicators: Directional volatility & volume oscillator
Hi Navdeep,
Thank you very much for this great indicator. I have one question when I apply this indicator to an M1 fx chart, I have noticed that the volume bar (yellow / aqua colour ) are missing occasionally a bar. i.e. there is no yellow or aqua coloured bar. I think that the volume may be equal compared to the previous bar, however maybe there is another reason. Would you be able to clarify this for me? Or maybe the code needs to be updated?
Kind regards..
Hi Navdeep,
Thank you very much for this great indicator. I have one question when I apply this indicator to an M1 fx chart, I have noticed that the volume bar (yellow / aqua colour ) are missing occasionally a bar. i.e. there is no yellow or aqua coloured bar. I think that the volume may be equal compared to the previous bar, however maybe there is another reason. Would you be able to clarify this for me? Or maybe the code needs to be updated?
Kind regards..
Yes you are right. There is no condition that checks if volume value is equal to zero but only higher or lower than zero. Will make that correction in future updates. Thanks for the feed back.
Super oscilator
can you introduce this oscilator ? how do this oscilator do?
Thank you very much for indicator. Before asking i did try to figure out how this indicator works on my DAILY charts. Would you mind giving brief explanation ?
Would it be righ to assume the wider the band and yellow bars confirm entry points ?
Many Thanks.
Thank you very much for indicator. Before asking i did try to figure out how this indicator works on my DAILY charts. Would you mind giving brief explanation ?
Would it be righ to assume the wider the band and yellow bars confirm entry points ?
Many Thanks.
can u make MT5 version of this great indicator ?
can u make MT5 version of this great indicator ?
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Directional volatility & volume oscillator:
Displays direction of volatility and volume
Author: Navdeep Singh