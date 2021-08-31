Arrows are not displayed in real time
Your code and result (I have put the indicators 'MA' and 'MACD' on the chart manually - for visualization).
MA_MACD_Test.mq5 22 kb
Vladimir Karputov:
thank you very much. Try it with this code.
If the conditions are met, two arrows will be displayed at the same time. How can I hide the candlestick when the conditions are not met?
Arrows are not displayed in real time
It will be displayed arrow when I switch the timeframe or insert an indicator, and an alert will sound. However, after the candlestick is updated on the target timeframe chart, the arrow is not displayed even though the arrow display conditions are met.