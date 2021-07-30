Why does MT5 uninstallation process leaves so many trash behind?
Keep old "settings" in case the uninstallation is not definitive. It's really anecdotal issue.
Alain Verleyen:
Keep old "settings" in case the uninstallation is not definitive. It's really anecdotal issue.
Keep old "settings" in case the uninstallation is not definitive. It's really anecdotal issue.
Hmm interesting. Thanks! :)
Martin Bittencourt:Just a guess, I have no idea about Metaquotes intention and reason.
Hmm interesting. Thanks! :)
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Hi,
I've noticed when uninstalling MT5 it leaves a lot of trash behind. That can be noticed by using Revo Uninstaller:
Is there a technical reason for this?