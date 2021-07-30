Why does MT5 uninstallation process leaves so many trash behind?

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Hi,

I've noticed when uninstalling MT5 it leaves a lot of trash behind. That can be noticed by using Revo Uninstaller:

Revo 1


revo2


Is there a technical reason for this?

 

Keep old "settings" in case the uninstallation is not definitive. It's really anecdotal issue.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Keep old "settings" in case the uninstallation is not definitive. It's really anecdotal issue.

Hmm interesting. Thanks! :)

 
Martin Bittencourt:

Hmm interesting. Thanks! :)

Just a guess, I have no idea about Metaquotes intention and reason.
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