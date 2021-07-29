Why My Signal is not published on MQL5 LIST ???
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
i think it would be easier if you dont keep withdrawing and depositing. it will look suspicious to people who want to subscribe.
other than that i think your signal is not bad
how long i can be available is showcase, and available in meta trader terminal ? how can i increase my rating
Your signal is already available in Metatrader using search:
But you should wait when it will be available in showcase/webpage.
Besides, Metatrader signal tab for the signals is sorted according to the rating (showcase/webpage) + compatibility with the trading account/broker.
So, it is better to use the search to find the signal to subscribe.
what is that = it will be available in showcase/webpage, i am still not understand
what is that = it will be available in showcase/webpage, i am still not understand
Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
what is that = it will be available in showcase/webpage, i am still not understand
It means that your signal may have been published but its not good enough yet in order to be rated and ranked among MQL5.com signals in the website or terminal database.
Keep trading well and be patient.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I want to ask why the signal from my account is not published, I want to find subscribers, if this is the way, how can I get subscribers, if my signal is banned, I want to make money from mql5, please give me the solution, thx this is my signal channel <...>