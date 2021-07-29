ZigZag indicator error on MQL VPS
It was already fixed.
The whole story is the following:
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Some users updated their MT4 to the latest build 1340 (and their MetaEditor was updated as well to the build 2382).
But MQL5 VPS did not accept the files which were compiled with this new build of MetaEditor.
read the thread started from the post #31
So, the service desk fixed it:
If you are having MT4 build 1340 so you can recompile your indicator with MetaEditor build 2382, and everything will work:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaQuotes, 2021.07.29 11:27
Sorry for any inconveniene.
We have found the reason and fixed this issue.
All VPS servers were updated.
Please migrate your EA again if you faced this error on rented VPS
- 2021.07.27
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Hello,
on my MQL VPS I get this error messages:
Can anybody help? I already synchronized several times and tried different servers. Nothing helped so far.
Thanks