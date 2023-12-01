Color templates for MT5. 40 items.

Dear friends!

I have always thought that it would be nice to find such an archive, because I am too lazy to make something up by hand. I couldn't find it. I had to make it up myself. Quantity - 40 items. There are different shades.

Installation:

Find the folder with MT5. It is usually located on C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\ - terminal number.

Then: MQL5\Profiles\Templates - unpack here.


And some examples...



It looks interesting -

 
Nice ,it feels like the carribean 

 
bu iş üzerinde meşgulüm
 
This thing is beautiful and gorgerous, deserve a push.
MQL5 market should have had a section called Template!!

 

About templates - read post  

I mean: some users on Russian forum created the templates as a tool, and it works for MT4 and for MT5 as well.

-------------------------

Example with MT5:

-------------------------

Example with MT4:


-------------------------

I mean - it works for MT4 (yes, really) and for MT5 (it was created for MT5) as well (post ).

Thanks to Anton Polkovnikov (who started the thread about it - about that "we all need some color scheme" etc), and to Dmitry Fedoseev
(who created the script for that that works for MT4 and for MT5).

