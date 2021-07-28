copy trading for USA traders

is there any any copy trading service for US traders , i almost tried every service but it doesnt work , if you know any please help ,thank you
 

FIFO rules: post
FIFO thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/355248
FIFO status script:  

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals -

 
Sergey Golubev:

thank you very much sergy Golubev ,I searched as you directed above and I found a couple of signal providers but when I subscribed I got the message (subscription failed incompatible trade mode, the  signal provider does not work by FIFO rules ) ,any suggestions ??

 
midroxil:

thank you very much sergy Golubev ,I searched as you directed above and I found a couple of signal providers but when I subscribed I got the message (subscription failed incompatible trade mode, the  signal provider does not work by FIFO rules ) ,any suggestions ??

Look at my links above with same discussion (I just found the information about).
