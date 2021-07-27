Tansfer of subscription fund
kendo44:
Hello
''Please can my payment of Virtual Hosting: 6276415 mt4 (6months) transferred to my other 6267779 mt4.''
Please advise
You can transfer your MQL5 VPS subscription to another trading account here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
