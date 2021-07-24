How to use Meta Trader as services?
Dejan Krapež :
Hi,
I want to use meta trader as services. I see services is available but I don't know is this what I'm looking for.
I have one demo account . From this demo account I want to get 24/7 informations for old trades or new trades and then I need to send on email everytime when are changed.
Robot for my problem is not possible because requested attach to the Graph.
Thanks for the answer.
Try a service like this:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| History Deals.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property service #property copyright "Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov" #property version "1.00" //--- input parameters input int InpTimeFrequency = 3; //--- datetime m_last_time=0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Service program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- datetime time_trade_server=TimeTradeServer(); if(time_trade_server-m_last_time>=InpTimeFrequency) { Print("last_time: ",m_last_time,", TimeTradeServer: ",time_trade_server); m_last_time=time_trade_server; //--- History Deals functions *** } OnStart(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
You just have to fill in the functionality - referring to the trading history ...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I want to use meta trader as services. I see services is available but I don't know is this what I'm looking for.
I have one demo account. From this demo account I want to get 24/7 informations for old trades or new trades and then I need to send on email everytime when are changed.
Robot for my problem is not possible because requested attach to the Graph.
Thanks for the answer.