Protect Account against EA blow out
Hi guys,
I'm new here and I don't know a lot of forex and/or mql4 what I know is that a lot of good EAs soon or later they blow out the account. It didn't hapenned to me YET on a real but happened few times with demo accounts.
Since most part of those EAs are martingale/grids I'd like to create a protection where I can setup when the sum of my loosing positions hit 30% (for example) it closes all the positions and disable the EA. Of course its possible, I just want to know if this idea already exists or If i have to create this from zero.
thanks!
I already implemented this idea in my EAs as follows: I use a parameter Limite for this, if equity falls below that value all positions are closed and EA stop trading. This value can be increased from profits (there is a parameter SecProfLevel to control this behaviour) so at certain point you can be in the "safe zone", meaning that equity stop will occur at a point greater that initial deposit. I went this way because this allows me to attach several EAs to one account, allowing each of them to trade only part of the deposit.
Below you have an screen shot of the EA on a live account. There are several EAs trading the account and they are allowed to use only 3000 from a 5500 account. Equity Stop is increased monthly by 30% of profits.
EA is avaliable on Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5736 and can be monitored at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/62312
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi guys,
I'm new here and I don't know a lot of forex and/or mql4 what I know is that a lot of good EAs soon or later they blow out the account. It didn't hapenned to me YET on a real but happened few times with demo accounts.
Since most part of those EAs are martingale/grids I'd like to create a protection where I can setup when the sum of my loosing positions hit 30% (for example) it closes all the positions and disable the EA. Of course its possible, I just want to know if this idea already exists or If i have to create this from zero.
thanks!