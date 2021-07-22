MQL5 password issue - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
also i am using both MT5 and MT4 so need instructions for both as the folders are slightly different
In Metatrader 5:
File - Open data Folder - Terminal - Community
----------------
Same for MT4 (it is one Community folder in my computer for MT4 and MT5; just one folder).
If you are using MT5 so be informed that MT5 is not supported Windows 32-bit systems.
Use this procedure about how to know your Windows in your VPS (we are talking about your VPS, right?):
It means that if you find "Metatrader 5 x64 build ..." so it is fine for MT5.
MT4 is working with Windows 32bit with not a problem at all (this limitation is for MT5 only).
yes i am working within a VPS, all these terminals awere working fine until I did a password change yesterday. the new password in itially worked then did not tonight.
I have tried creating a new terminal and have the same problem.
I tried an alternative profile - no problem gaining access with different profile
Dear Sergey,
I deleted contents of the community folder and restarted terminal
same problem
cannot access market - login failed
And this is my build of MT5 -
and my build of MT4 -
Dear Sergey,
I deleted contents of the community folder and restarted terminal
same problem
cannot access market - login failed
That's all.
I provided all the information for you which is available toi check and to fix this issue (Windows 32bit or Wuindows 64 bit; antivirus check; firewall check; Internet Explorer 11 version; and more and more).
You can read my posts on your thread once again to check everything once again.
Because you only can check and fix it for yourself as we on the forum knew nothing about your MT4 or MT5 builds, about your VPS, about what you did, and we have no any technical data from you to help you in practical way sorry.
So, read my posts once again and check everything on your VPS.
Besides, some VPS providers were banned from the Market, from the Signals and more. It means that if it is impossible for you to work with your VPS provider - change VPS provider.
That's all.
I provided all the information for you which is available toi check and to fix this issue (Windows 32bit or Wuindows 64 bit; antivirus check; firewall check; Internet Explorer 11 version; and more and more).
You can read my posts on your thread once again to check everything once again.
Because you only can check and fix it for yourself as we on the forum knew nothing about your MT4 or MT5 builds, about your VPS, about what you did, and we have no any technical data from you to help you in practical way sorry.
So, read my posts once again and check everything on your VPS.
Besides, some VPS providers were banned from the Market, from the Signals and more. It means that if it is impossible for you to work with your VPS provider - change VPS provider.
it is not a VPS problem because other profile works fine. is it possible for me to simply move purchases to new profile. ?
thankyou for your help
it is not a VPS problem because other profile works fine. is it possible for me to simply move purchases to new profile. ?
thankyou for your help
No one knows here about what the problem about it; you should investigate the situation and fix it by yourself (because you did not provide any technical data/proofs for anything). You only can fix it (read my previous posts on your thread).
Besides, we on the forum can not move anything.
You may write to the service desk asking them for advice.