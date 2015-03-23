10 000 Registered Sellers in the Market and Signals Services

New comment
 

A new milestone has been reached in developing services for the MetaTrader platforms when the total of officially registered sellers hit the mark of 10 000. It is the number of users authorized to sell their programs and signal subscriptions. This figure could be a population of an average town, a town where all citizens reap the harvest of their labor.


MQL5.com has a vast audience of nearly 400 000 registered people in addition to the millions of MetaTrader 4/5 users. In China there is one civil servant for forty people and we have forty buyers for one seller. Obviously, the market is still developing, and since this niche is not fully occupied, it is better to hurry up. Register now because fighting with leaders for dominant positions later will be a lot harder.

You must already know that that there are successful developers making over $10 000 a month only by selling their programs on the Market. Do you know that statistically such a trader has 47 buyers? Our infographics provides data on the achievements of the most active sellers of Expert Advisors and indicators as well as other informative indices.

Signals providers keep up with the sellers on the Market. There are "stars" of the service enlisting up to 1 000 subscribers and earning $20 000 monthly even at the minimum subscription price of $20 a month.

Two years down the line after the launch of the application Market and copy-trading service, the atmosphere is getting intense as traders are actively buying and selling programs and signals right in the MetaTrader terminals. The link of MetaTrader and the MQL.community is becoming an all-embracing and complete solution where each trader finds what they are looking for.

I WISH TO SELL SIGNALS                         I WISH TO SELL TRADING ROBOTS

 
MetaQuotes:

A new milestone has been reached in developing services for the MetaTrader platforms when the total of officially registered sellers hit the mark of 10 000. It is the number of users authorized to sell their programs and signal subscriptions. This figure could be a population of an average town, a town where all citizens reap the harvest of their labor.


MQL5.com has a vast audience of nearly 400 000 registered people in addition to the millions of MetaTrader 4/5 users. In China there is one civil servant for forty people and we have forty buyers for one seller. Obviously, the market is still developing, and since this niche is not fully occupied, it is better to hurry up. Register now because fighting with leaders for dominant positions later will be a lot harder.

You must already know that that there are successful developers making over $10 000 a month only by selling their programs on the Market. Do you know that statistically such a trader has 47 buyers? Our infographics provides data on the achievements of the most active sellers of Expert Advisors and indicators as well as other informative indices.

Signals providers keep up with the sellers on the Market. There are "stars" of the service enlisting up to 1 000 subscribers and earning $20 000 monthly even at the minimum subscription price of $20 a month.

Two years down the line after the launch of the application Market and copy-trading service, the atmosphere is getting intense as traders are actively buying and selling programs and signals right in the MetaTrader terminals. The link of MetaTrader and the MQL.community is becoming an all-embracing and complete solution where each trader finds what they are looking for.

I WISH TO SELL SIGNALS                         I WISH TO SELL TRADING ROBOTS

how i can change price of signal to free?
 
It would be interesting to display how many of the 10k did sell anything.
 
TRADERITY:
how i can change price of signal to free?
No options. See Rules
 
Rosh:
No options. See
Interestinginformation
 
Wow! 10,000.  You would think with all these great minds working on the same problem, we should have all the money  :)
 
MetaQuotes should provide new line of services to protect traders from very dangerous brokers.
 
PCWalker:
MetaQuotes should provide new line of services to protect traders from very dangerous brokers.
this is correct. And i agree. but i think metaquotes seems to only sell their software products of mt4/mt5, they serve brokers.
 

Congratulations.. more to come...

Multiple Signal subscription service on a single account should be developed... 

[Deleted]  
davidstanton:
Wow! 10,000.  You would think with all these great minds working on the same problem, we should have all the money  :)
got the point :) seems your ea is working, will watch you maybe subscribe later
New comment