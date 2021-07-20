IRSi error while compile

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What is going wrong ? Who can help ? 
   if (UseIndicator8)
   {
      double Up   = iCustom(Symbol(),TimeFrame8,Indicator8,Nbr_Periods,Multiplier,0,0);
      double Down = iCustom(Symbol(),TimeFrame8,Indicator8,Nbr_Periods,Multiplier,1,0);
      if (signal(Up) && Bid > Up) Indi8 = Buy;
      if (signal(Down) && Bid < Down) Indi8 = Sell;
   }
   
   if (UseIndicator9)
   {
      double BuyRSI  = iRSI(NULL,TimeFrame9,period_1,Shift_1,ApplyTo_1,0);
      double SellRSI = iRSI(NULL,TimeFrame9,period_1,Shift_1,ApplyTo_1,0);
      if (Bid >= BuyRSI) Indi9 = Buy;
      if (Bid <= SellRSI) Indi9 = Sell;   
   
   }
   
   if ((Indi1 == Buy  || !UseIndicator1) && 
       (Indi2 == Buy  || !UseIndicator2) &&
 
https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/irsi

rsi only has 5 parameter
 

  1. Perhaps you should read the manual.
       How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
          How To Interpret Answers.
             RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

    Your code
    		Documentation 
    double BuyRSI = iRSI(
   NULL,
   TimeFrame9,
   period_1,
   Shift_1,          
   ApplyTo_1,
   0
);
    		 
    double  iRSI(
   string symbol,        // symbol
   int    timeframe,     // timeframe
   int    period,        // period
                                       
   int    applied_price, // applied price
   int    shift          // shift
   );

  2. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the file. We have no idea what those variables are (type and value).

 
William Roeder:

Perhaps you should read the manual.
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

Your code
Documentation

Hi William,

Many thanks. Problem had been solved after deleting the "shift_1". 

Meantime, I apologize for not posting the question in proper way. 

You are great helper. 

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