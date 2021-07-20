IRSi error while compile
What is going wrong ? Who can help ?
https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/irsi
rsi only has 5 parameter
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Perhaps you should read the manual.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
Your code Documentation
double BuyRSI = iRSI( NULL, TimeFrame9, period_1, Shift_1, ApplyTo_1, 0 );
double iRSI( string symbol, // symbol int timeframe, // timeframe int period, // period int applied_price, // applied price int shift // shift );
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Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the file. We have no idea what those variables are (type and value).
William Roeder:
Perhaps you should read the manual.
Perhaps you should read the manual.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
|Your code
|Documentation
Hi William,
Many thanks. Problem had been solved after deleting the "shift_1".
Meantime, I apologize for not posting the question in proper way.
You are great helper.
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