How to define a VA function?
marketeer:
It's not clear what you mean exactly? Do you want to define such function or use an existing one? You can specify default value for all ending parameters.
It's not clear what you mean exactly? Do you want to define such function or use an existing one? You can specify default value for all ending parameters.
Thank you. in MQL4, it has function like below:
void Print( argument, // first value ... // next values );
I want to define such function but compilation fails:
It seems that it not surpported by MQL4, but I'm not sure. Can you help? :)
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How to make a function like "type VAFunction(type arg1, type arg2, …)" work in MQL4? Thank you very much!