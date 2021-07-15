which function call corresponds to the "trade history" option in the mt5
Vladimir Karputov:
As far as I know, there is no such function in MQL5 - 'Trade History' only for manual control.
I can confirm, there is no option to act on that control via MQL5 language.
But you can, however, create a template, on which you have that option active, and save the template using the name "default.tpl"
This way, that option will always be active for every window you open.
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which function call corresponds to the "trade history" option in the mt5 right-click menu in MetaEditor ,thanks!