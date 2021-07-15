which function call corresponds to the "trade history" option in the mt5

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trade history

which function call corresponds to the "trade history" option in the mt5 right-click menu in MetaEditor ,thanks!

 
Tiecheng Fu :


which function call corresponds to the "trade history" option in the mt5 right-click menu in MetaEditor ,thanks!

As far as I know, there is no such function in MQL5 - 'Trade History' only for manual control.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

As far as I know, there is no such function in MQL5 - 'Trade History' only for manual control.

I can confirm, there is no option to act on that control via MQL5 language.

But you can, however, create a template, on which you have that option active, and save the template using the name "default.tpl"


This way, that option will always be active for every window you open. 

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