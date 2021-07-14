Why has my %profit decreased from last month?

Why has my %profit decreased from last month? Altough, I got profit everyday

At the end of Jun 2021, my total profit = 369% and now 14th Jul, my %profit decreased as 234%. 


Also monthly profit of Jan-May at the end of Jun = 11.84%, 6.82%, 7.86%, 120.61% and 47.79% respectively.

and now Jul, my monthly profit of Jan-May also decreased to be 4.48%, 2.76%, 3.14%, 34.7% and 19.27% ???.


The monthly growth may be recalculated because of many reasons, for example:

  • broker deleted the history from your Metatrader.
  • you are having abnormal monthly growth which irnored by signal system to protect potential subscribers,
  • any other reason.

Example with your signal:

read this thread for more details: Signals - Reliability
(for example, subscription possibility for your signal must be stopped in case of drawdown is more than 30%).

Thank you very much for your information.
Thank you.,

