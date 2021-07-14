Why has my %profit decreased from last month?
The monthly growth may be recalculated because of many reasons, for example:
- broker deleted the history from your Metatrader.
- you are having abnormal monthly growth which irnored by signal system to protect potential subscribers,
- any other reason.
Example with your signal:
------------------
read this thread for more details: Signals - Reliability
(for example, subscription possibility for your signal must be stopped in case of drawdown is more than 30%).
Signals - Reliability
- 2018.12.07
- www.mql5.com
How do I understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers...
Thank you very much for your information.
Thank you.,
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
At the end of Jun 2021, my total profit = 369% and now 14th Jul, my %profit decreased as 234%.
and now Jul, my monthly profit of Jan-May also decreased to be 4.48%, 2.76%, 3.14%, 34.7% and 19.27% ???.
Thanks.,
Pongpitak