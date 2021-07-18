Indicator DRAW_FILL area and alpha
Hi, I imagine the answer is going to be no, but is there any way to draw an indicator with transparency?
I need to draw a filled area, but I would like to specify the alpha so I can keep it a more subtle. I tried using ColorToARGB when setting PLOT_LINE_COLOR, but it doesn't work. I guess indicators don't support alpha blending?
Thanks.
Yes doing the drawing yourself with Canvas.
Yes doing the drawing yourself with Canvas.
Is it possible to fill an are between two splines or do I need to use DirectX? If that's the case it's probably not worth it.
You don't need DirectX. It's useful only for 3D drawing.
With simple Canvas you can do all what you want (in 2D).
Hi, I imagine the answer is going to be no, but is there any way to draw an indicator with transparency?
I need to draw a filled area, but I would like to specify the alpha so I can keep it a more subtle. I tried using ColorToARGB when setting PLOT_LINE_COLOR, but it doesn't work. I guess indicators don't support alpha blending?
Thanks.
Sometimes I do a pseudo imitation of transparency in indicators - I use colors in the form
clrDeepSkyBlue , clrLightCoral
or another option:
C'255,175,175'
Sometimes I do a pseudo imitation of transparency in indicators - I use colors in the form
or another option:
By using RGB values, and you can reach pseudo transparency easily.
Here is an example of filling area using RGB values as a pseudo transparency
By using RGB values, and you can reach pseudo transparency easily.
Here is an example of filling area using RGB values as a pseudo transparency
Pseudo transparency is not transparency at all. As it's perfectly demonstrated on your screenshot.
Pseudo transparency is not transparency at all. As it's perfectly demonstrated on your screenshot.
Sorry, I should have mentioned "fake" (appears like) if it was transparency.
But there is no transparency at all. You are right.
Serves for the color "ilusion", visually only, as a color balance for some interface.
My answer could confuse some readers.
Thanks for pointing it.
Sorry, I should have mentioned "fake" (appears like) if it was transparency.
But there is no transparency at all. You are right.
Serves for the color "ilusion", visually only, as a color balance for some interface.
My answer could confuse some readers.
Thanks for pointing it.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, I imagine the answer is going to be no, but is there any way to draw an indicator with transparency?
I need to draw a filled area, but I would like to specify the alpha so I can keep it a more subtle. I tried using ColorToARGB when setting PLOT_LINE_COLOR, but it doesn't work. I guess indicators don't support alpha blending?
Thanks.