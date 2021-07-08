Can someone help me with this indicator?

Hi! I have this indicator what is im using on mt4! Its called stochcandles black bar.  Can somebody code it to mt5 or tell me where can i find it? Thank you!!
 
You don't need an indicator do draw the candles in the colours you wish. Just change the Chart Properties (F8) and save it as the default template "default.tpl".


 
Thank you for your answer! I tried to change the colors but i still i dont like it :-D ! With this indicator its much more better!! I see much clearer! Im trading the 15 and the 3 minute timeframe but thats only on the mt5! Anyway thank you for your help!!
 
then you can go to the freelance section

 
Ohh i know what u mean! The problem not with the colors that is i know how to change, this indicator is make the wicks more thicker and i can see better. 
