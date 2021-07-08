Can someone help me with this indicator?
Hi! I have this indicator what is im using on mt4! Its called stochcandles black bar. Can somebody code it to mt5 or tell me where can i find it? Thank you!!
Files:
stochcandles_black_bar.mq4 4 kb
GBPCADM15.png 44 kb
- Force Index - Oscillators - Technical Indicators - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis
- Force Index - Oscillators - Indicators - Charts - MetaTrader 5 for Android
- Force Index - Oscillators - Indicators - Chart - MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
Viktoria Györi: Hi! I have this indicator what is im using on mt4! Its called stochcandles black bar. Can somebody code it to mt5 or tell me where can i find it? Thank you!!
You don't need an indicator do draw the candles in the colours you wish. Just change the Chart Properties (F8) and save it as the default template "default.tpl".
Fernando Carreiro:Thank you for your answer! I tried to change the colors but i still i dont like it :-D ! With this indicator its much more better!! I see much clearer! Im trading the 15 and the 3 minute timeframe but thats only on the mt5! Anyway thank you for your help!!
You don't need an indicator do draw the candles in the colours you wish. Just change the Chart Properties (F8) and save it as the default template "default.tpl".
Viktoria Györi:
Thank you for your answer! I tried to change the colors but i still i dont like it :-D ! With this indicator its much more better!! I see much clearer! Im trading the15 and the 3 minute timeframe but thats only on the mt5! Anyway thank you for your help!!
Thank you for your answer! I tried to change the colors but i still i dont like it :-D ! With this indicator its much more better!! I see much clearer! Im trading the15 and the 3 minute timeframe but thats only on the mt5! Anyway thank you for your help!!
then you can go to the freelance section
Fernando Carreiro:Ohh i know what u mean! The problem not with the colors that is i know how to change, this indicator is make the wicks more thicker and i can see better.
You don't need an indicator do draw the candles in the colours you wish. Just change the Chart Properties (F8) and save it as the default template "default.tpl".
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register