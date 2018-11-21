Forum for suggestions for MT4/5 features?
Weird that there is no forum section for new platform suggestions.
I also have one: A CLOCK!! In the bottom right corner for example next to the connection information, somethings simple like 19:15:05 for example (hour:minutes:seconds).
It can not be that hard to do right? A clock that shows my local time, so i can check to the second when news comes out, ideal for straddle trading, bar close orders, ...
Do a search for "softwareok theaeroclock".
Do a search for "softwareok theaeroclock".
Thanks but i am not interested in a clock on my desktop, every windows PC has the option to show a clock on the home screen.
I want a clock in MT5 so that i can look at the time while looking at the charts without having to close or click anything.
Thanks but i am not interested in a clock on my desktop, every windows PC has the option to show a clock on the home screen.
I want a clock in MT5 so that i can look at the time while looking at the charts without having to close or click anything.
You can try this
Comment(TimeCurrent());
Hi all,
I can't find a forum area where people can enter (constructive) feature suggestions for future updates. If forum admin is reading and there isn't one so far, it would be nice to have one - with votes!
In case this is the right place:
I'd like to see a feature so we can visually organise our different chart tabs better. Currently the only navigation is the small arrows at the bottom right of the screen but this is really bad on Win Touch screen and is pretty limited in general (with the mouse). Also if you have many windows of the same pair, it can be hard to jump to the right one quickly, especially if you have to scroll to get there (even with the 'right click pop up' for different charts, you cant see which is the one you want until you open it).
What I'd like to have instead is the ability to rename and colour code the window tabs (like in MS Excel 'sheets'), so even with the current arrows and right click window it would be a lot easier to find the window you want.
Another simple fix would be to have 2 rows of window tabs instead of a scrollable single row. It would really make my 'scalping' life much easier!
Mock up:
Cheers
Type "Alt+W" then pick the needed chart in the window (and you can resize this window).
But in general, I agree with you that working with a lot of charts is not very practical and could be improved.
Weird that there is no forum section for new platform suggestions.
I also have one: A CLOCK!! In the bottom right corner for example next to the connection information, somethings simple like 19:15:05 for example (hour:minutes:seconds).
It can not be that hard to do right? A clock that shows my local time, so i can check to the second when news comes out, ideal for straddle trading, bar close orders, ...
Maybe in the CODEBASE??
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=clock&module=mql5_module_codebase&page=2
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Hi all,
I can't find a forum area where people can enter (constructive) feature suggestions for future updates. If forum admin is reading and there isn't one so far, it would be nice to have one - with votes!
In case this is the right place:
I'd like to see a feature so we can visually organise our different chart tabs better. Currently the only navigation is the small arrows at the bottom right of the screen but this is really bad on Win Touch screen and is pretty limited in general (with the mouse). Also if you have many windows of the same pair, it can be hard to jump to the right one quickly, especially if you have to scroll to get there (even with the 'right click pop up' for different charts, you cant see which is the one you want until you open it).
What I'd like to have instead is the ability to rename and colour code the window tabs (like in MS Excel 'sheets'), so even with the current arrows and right click window it would be a lot easier to find the window you want.
Another simple fix would be to have 2 rows of window tabs instead of a scrollable single row. It would really make my 'scalping' life much easier!
Mock up:
Cheers