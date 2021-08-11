Transfer the TP to the upper order - page 2
First you get the highest TP == GET
Then you adjust all others TP == SET
Untested Pseudocode.
You may have to add some additional checks.
Hello
Thank you for sharing your experiences
I edited the code this way But I still could not transfer the profit margin of all positions to the upper order
Where is my code wrong?
I think you are approaching your goal the wrong way. I think what you ultimately want is that whene the sum of all open orders reaches a certain "Total Profit" close all orders.
Hi Dear Charless,
Thank you and all the friends for your sincere cooperation
In this description, all the examples are about buy positions
Yes, I want to close all orders when the sum of all open orders (buy separately and sell separately) reaches a certain "total profit".
Provided that it is equal to the opening price of one of the high positions
But the new thing I want to do is before the price reaches the total profit
Expert examines which of the above open positions in the opening price of all our purchase orders will reach the total profit
Regarding the number of orders opened, I must say that this is unlimited, but this code must do these calculations from position number 2 onwards.
Note the opposite. Before the price reached the order number 2, we calculated that if the price reaches the order number 2, our total profit will reach +$50.
So before the price reaches the order number 2, we must transfer our TP to the order number 2.
I hope my explanation was complete
Thanks for your friendly follow up.
Hi,
I have to remind you that all expert orders are without TP
Thanks.
You have sent me PM’s twice now, asking that I help out on your thread. This is what I have to say:
On this your thread you have received help from @William Roeder, @Salih Yasar, @Marco vd Heijden and @CHARLESS1.
Most of them have given you code samples to help you out. However, instead of using their code “as is” to solve the problem, you have altered their code your own way, rendering it useless and making it fail.
@Marco vd Heijden gave you the most complete code sample for a full solution, yet you still messed it up.
You have demonstrated that you do not understand their code and do not know how to use the guidance that was given to you.
How do you expect anyone to help you further, if you cannot understand what is explained to you nor apply the code properly?
I suggest you re-read everything that was explained here, from the beginning, making sure you understand every bit of it by looking up the reference documentation, and then apply it in your code properly this time.
Greetings and RegardsThank you for your answer, Mr. Fernando,
I sent this message to all my friends to share if possible (one of which was sent to you)
Regarding the subject that you mentioned, I have to say that I think the professors who did not understand the subject correctly (or I did not state it correctly).
I want this TP transfer to take place before the price reaches the desired order
And all the orders of this expert are without TP or SL
We should look for a high order opening price, not a TP (if I'm not mistaken)
Additional explanation is available in the previous photo I sent.
I will examine the explanations that you said.
With full thanks and respect.
If the price of all the positions is positive, bring all the TPs to the high buy position.
You told you want to modify the TP.
But you are passing the new value to the SL field !?
Parameters are, respectively: "Ticket" , "OpenPrice", "SL Value", "TP Value", 0, Green
Have you tried this?
Thank you very much for your help in solving the problem
Yes, I tried this
But still the problem still shifts
A friend of mine said that your problem can only be solved by using
. I will try to do more research on this.