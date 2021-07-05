Experts: Moving average breakout
Being two EAs (buy and sell) are you suggesting that we open two charts for the same pair, one for buying and the other for selling or are you imagining that we will have to make direction decisions as well?
Hi, thanks for this. I've been trading crossover and RSI and all that other rubbish and every time I see the market float a candle above all my MAs and take off (without me). I strongly believe that the simpler the strategy the better so I'm going to test this today.
Being two EAs (buy and sell) are you suggesting that we open two charts for the same pair, one for buying and the other for selling or are you imagining that we will have to make direction decisions as well?
The two EA's i have found far better for optimization purposes , not having to optimize for one way or the other this gives you the option.
yep add two charts. hint for the candle wicks , in a buy trade the wicks are set that the lower wick must be atleast that % , where the upper wick is no more than %.
opposite for sell, upper wick is atleast % of whole bar and lower wick no more than. designed for shooting stars and hammer patterns. ( From means atleast ) ( to means no more than )
thats why its preset at 0 and 100 its not interfering atm doing nothing . say you set for buy trade , lower wick at 50% and upper wick 15% that would be a nice hammer pattern.
hope this helps $$$$$$
dont think you would get both direction trades at the same time.ozie ozie ozie oyoyoy
I've got it about as optimised as possible (a compounding feature would be nice - say in "lot's per $1,000" or "percent of equity or balance" or something) for M5 and moving to other years now to see how it performs. It might perform poorly when the other side is trading so I'm aware the results might be skewed. I'm trying to get it to find more trades because there are many great moves it's not finding. I'm sure there's much more potential in this than I'm currently seeing.
By the way I've seen plenty of EAs that have dual settings for each side (buy and sell) so it's certainly possible to combine them into one EA. Not sure if you're making these or you have someone else making them but I think you're onto something here. I'm not a patient man so I'll be moving to a full array as soon as possible. That's both a sell and buy chart on all pairs all looking for opportunities. There should be one or a few going off at most times. This is how I get something that's got a good per annum rate and turn it into a barnstorming array of robots searching the entire market for opportunities. I wish I had staff.
Can you offer any guidance at all as to time frame or pairs to trade or even a set file?
Thanks, it sort of makes sense but not really. It'd be good to understand all the inputs and what your idea is but I'm just playing with numbers until I get something that works. Then I'll test it on other time frames then other pairs. I've been at it all day now.It's a brutally long process but I have 99.9% data so the tests are worthwhile. Testing and optimising on EUR/USD M5 for the 2020 year is going well. I'm hitting hundreds of % per annum with less than 50% drawdown but I want more because I know it's on the table.
I've got it about as optimised as possible (a compounding feature would be nice - say in "lot's per $1,000" or "percent of equity or balance" or something) for M5 and moving to other years now to see how it performs. It might perform poorly when the other side is trading so I'm aware the results might be skewed. I'm trying to get it to find more trades because there are many great moves it's not finding. I'm sure there's much more potential in this than I'm currently seeing.
By the way I've seen plenty of EAs that have dual settings for each side (buy and sell) so it's certainly possible to combine them into one EA. Not sure if you're making these or you have someone else making them but I think you're onto something here. I'm not a patient man so I'll be moving to a full array as soon as possible. That's both a sell and buy chart on all pairs all looking for opportunities. There should be one or a few going off at most times. This is how I get something that's got a good per annum rate and turn it into a barnstorming array of robots searching the entire market for opportunities. I wish I had staff.
Can you offer any guidance at all as to time frame or pairs to trade or even a set file?
set file buy trades
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Author: ReadyPlayerOne