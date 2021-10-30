Indicators: Momentum-based Adaptive Channel

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Momentum-based Adaptive Channel:

The Momentum-based Adaptive Channel is a version of the adaptive channel based on the Euclidean distance. It is designed to adapt according to the dynamic market as needed.

Momentum-based Adaptive Channel

Author: Yoshihiro Nakata

 

Nice indicator. Could you please add the middle/center line of the channel please? Feel it can greatly enhance its usability.

Even more better, if the center line is asymmetric.

 
thiruchandran :

Nice indicator. Could you please add the middle/center line of the channel please? Feel it can greatly enhance its usability.

Even more better, if the center line is asymmetric.

Thank you.

If anyone would like to extend this indicator and make another version, it would be welcome.

I want to keep this indicator simple.

 
what does you mean by "Euclidean distance."?
i know that it is the distance between 2 points, but... I dont get the meaning specific...
also... there are 3 lines (red, blue and dark) ... what is the dark?
 
SedeVacante Gracias #:
what does you mean by "Euclidean distance."?
i know that it is the distance between 2 points, but... I dont get the meaning specific...
also... there are 3 lines (red, blue and dark) ... what is the dark?

>>> gray line is a standard donchian channel. 


as stated in the article


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