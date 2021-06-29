What does this test report means ?

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Test report


I try to publish an EA  but  I don't understand  this report.

 What does this test report means please ?

Thanks in advance foryour answer.

 
read this post (where I collected some information about it):
About no ticks generated error for the same day back testing.
About no ticks generated error for the same day back testing.
  • 2021.04.30
  • www.mql5.com
Hello there. I m trying to add my EA to the platform. it is showing me validation fail...
 
Sergey Golubev:
read this post (where I collected some information about it):
Thanks Sergey Golubeb but I still don't understand what it means .

What do I have to modify please ?
 
Jean Christophe Paput:
Thanks Sergey Golubeb but I still don't understand what it means .

What do I have to modify please ?
I do not know (because every case may be different one).
I can see that the users are inserting some codes to check lot sized (max/min), to check for the sufficiency of funds to open trade, and so on.
Because this automated validation system is looking for some checking to be inside the code.
 
Jean Christophe Paput:
Thanks Sergey Golubeb but I still don't understand what it means .

What do I have to modify please ?

Try to increase slippage.

 
Jean Christophe Paput:
Thanks Sergey Golubeb but I still don't understand what it means .

What do I have to modify please ?

I would test if trade trigger is doing well. Maybe in a such settings, it was not possible to have trades, either in others pairs.

 
Sergey Golubev:
I do not know (because every case may be different one).
I can see that the users are inserting some codes to check lot sized (max/min), to check for the sufficiency of funds to open trade, and so on.
Because this automated validation system is looking for some checking to be inside the code.
Eleni Anna Branou:

Try to increase slippage.

Renato Takahashi:

I would test if trade trigger is doing well. Maybe in a such settings, it was not possible to have trades, either in others pairs.


Thank you.

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