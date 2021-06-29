What does this test report means ?
read this post (where I collected some information about it): #14
About no ticks generated error for the same day back testing.
- 2021.04.30
- www.mql5.com
Hello there. I m trying to add my EA to the platform. it is showing me validation fail...
Jean Christophe Paput:I do not know (because every case may be different one).
Thanks Sergey Golubeb but I still don't understand what it means .
What do I have to modify please ?
Thanks Sergey Golubeb but I still don't understand what it means .
What do I have to modify please ?
I can see that the users are inserting some codes to check lot sized (max/min), to check for the sufficiency of funds to open trade, and so on.
Because this automated validation system is looking for some checking to be inside the code.
Jean Christophe Paput:
Thanks Sergey Golubeb but I still don't understand what it means .
What do I have to modify please ?
Thanks Sergey Golubeb but I still don't understand what it means .
What do I have to modify please ?
Try to increase slippage.
Jean Christophe Paput:
Thanks Sergey Golubeb but I still don't understand what it means .
What do I have to modify please ?
Thanks Sergey Golubeb but I still don't understand what it means .
What do I have to modify please ?
I would test if trade trigger is doing well. Maybe in a such settings, it was not possible to have trades, either in others pairs.
Sergey Golubev:
I do not know (because every case may be different one).
I can see that the users are inserting some codes to check lot sized (max/min), to check for the sufficiency of funds to open trade, and so on.
Because this automated validation system is looking for some checking to be inside the code.
I do not know (because every case may be different one).
I can see that the users are inserting some codes to check lot sized (max/min), to check for the sufficiency of funds to open trade, and so on.
Because this automated validation system is looking for some checking to be inside the code.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Try to increase slippage.
Renato Takahashi:
I would test if trade trigger is doing well. Maybe in a such settings, it was not possible to have trades, either in others pairs.
Thank you.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I try to publish an EA but I don't understand this report.
What does this test report means please ?
Thanks in advance foryour answer.