More trades than expected
Your code Documentation
{int ticket = OrderSend( _Symbol, _Period, 0.01, Bid, 10000, SlSl, TpSl, NULL, 1, 0, 0 );
int OrderSend( string symbol, // symbol int cmd, // operation double volume, // volume double price, // price int slippage, // slippage double stoploss, // stop loss double takeprofit, // take profit string comment=NULL, // comment int magic=0, // magic number datetime expiration=0, // pending order expiration color arrow_color=clrNONE // color );
Invalid Trade operation
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if( MTF15 < MTF1H) { if( MacdDivSl > 0 ) {if( MacdSl && MacdFs > 0)
You are looking at a signal. Act on a change of signal.
MQL4 (in Strategy Tester) - double testing of entry conditions - MQL5 programming forum #1 2017.12.12
Hi guys. I have a strange phenomenom. I recently build a simple ea with multiple indicators. One of them gives a value (for a sell position). The strange thing now is, when I test the ea the trades get executet proberly but for some reason sometimes they get send for no apparent reason. When I check the data windows the value data is empty, but somehow the trades get sent anyway. Can someone help me with this?
Two pictures to illustrate the problem:
1. No value in data window but trade got opened 2. Value is correct in data window and trade got correctly opened (cursor is over on of the red arrows / the according bar)
Testing without these indicators can be difficult. (MacdDiv)
BUY and SELL are not clear in your Opening Order
(OrderSend(_Symbol,_Period,0.01,Bid,10000,SlSl,TpSl,NULL,1,0,0);)
Please Change As In This Example
OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.01,ASK,3,stoploss,takeprofit,"My order",16384,0,clrGreen);
//BUY and SELL are not clear in your Opening Order //Order Type Is Not Certain In Your Code OP_BUY or OP_SELL (OrderSend(_Symbol,_Period,0.01,Bid,10000,SlSl,TpSl,NULL,1,0,0);) Please Change As In This Example bool OrderSendResult=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.01,ASK,3,stoploss,takeprofit,"My order",16384,0,clrGreen);
Hi guys. I have a strange phenomenom. I recently build a simple ea with multiple indicators. One of them gives a value (for a sell position). The strange thing now is, when I test the ea the trades get executet proberly but for some reason sometimes they get send for no apparent reason. When I check the data windows the value data is empty, but somehow the trades get sent anyway. Can someone help me with this?
Two pictures to illustrate the problem:
1. No value in data window but trade got opened 2. Value is correct in data window and trade got correctly opened (cursor is over on of the red arrows / the according bar)
#property strict int OnInit() { return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } void OnTick() { double MTF15 = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_M15,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); double MTF1H = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); //Print(DoubleToString(MTF15),"M15"); //Print(DoubleToString(MTF1H),"1H"); double MacdDivBy = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"MacdDiv",0,0); double MacdDivSl = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"MacdDiv",1,0); double MacdSl = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"MacdDiv",2,0); double MacdFs = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"MacdDiv",3,0); Comment("MacdDiv" + DoubleToString(MacdDivBy)); double SlSl = MathMax(iHigh(_Symbol,_Period,0),iHigh(_Symbol,_Period,5)) + 200 * _Point; SlSl = NormalizeDouble(SlSl,_Digits); double SlBy = MathMin(iLow(_Symbol,_Period,0),iLow(_Symbol,_Period,5)) - 200 * _Point; SlBy = NormalizeDouble(SlBy,_Digits); double TpSl = Bid - ((SlSl - Bid) * 2); TpSl = NormalizeDouble(TpSl,_Digits); double TpBy = Ask + ((TpSl + Ask) *2); TpBy = NormalizeDouble(TpBy,_Digits); for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { int ticket = OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); if(OrdersTotal() >= 1) {return;}} if( MTF15 < MTF1H) { if( MacdDivSl > 0 ) {if( MacdSl && MacdFs > 0) {int ticket = OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_SELL,0.01,Bid,30,SlSl,TpSl,NULL,1,0,0); // Print(GetLastError()," ",Bid," ",SlSl," ,",TpSl); MacdDivSl = 0;}}} } // 1. 15MTF < 1MTF = sell & 15 MTF > 1MTF = buy // 2. Bearish divergence = sell & bullish divergence = buy // 3. macd value > 0 = sell & macd value < 0 = buy // (4. Macd value > 0 for divergence / macd value < 0 for divergence) // 4. sl sell = SlSl & sl buy = SlBy // 5. tp sell = SlSl * 2 + Bid
Thanks for the help guys. Even though I had the false trade operation it still openend the trades without an error lol.
I'm trying to change it now to a reaction to a signal change as William recommended.
Your code Documentation
Invalid Trade operation
-
You are looking at a signal. Act on a change of signal.
MQL4 (in Strategy Tester) - double testing of entry conditions - MQL5 programming forum #1 2017.12.12
Well I don't really understand how to do No. 2. I looked at the script you provided in the other post but I can't figure out how it can help me. (I cut the part about the delay)
static bool openCondition=false; bool prevCondition = openCondition; openCondition = OPENCONDITION; if(openCondition){ if(!prevCondition){ OrderSend();}
I changed it like this but it didn't change anything. Still to many sell signals from a (buffered?) signal.
void OnTick() { for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) {int ticket = OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); if(OrdersTotal() >= 1) {return;}} double MTF15 = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_M15,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); double MTF1H = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); Print(DoubleToString(MTF15),"M15"); Print(DoubleToString(MTF1H),"1H"); double MacdDivBy = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"MacdDiv",0,0); double MacdDivSl = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"MacdDiv",1,0); double MacdSl = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"MacdDiv",2,0); double MacdFs = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"MacdDiv",3,0); Comment("MacdDiv" + DoubleToString(MacdDivBy)); double SlSl = MathMax(iHigh(_Symbol,_Period,0),iHigh(_Symbol,_Period,5)) + 20 * _Point; SlSl = NormalizeDouble(SlSl,_Digits); double SlBy = MathMin(iLow(_Symbol,_Period,0),iLow(_Symbol,_Period,5)) - 20 * _Point; SlBy = NormalizeDouble(SlBy,_Digits); double TpSl = Bid - ((SlSl - Bid) * 2); TpSl = NormalizeDouble(TpSl,_Digits); double TpBy = Ask + ((TpSl + Ask) *2); TpBy = NormalizeDouble(TpBy,_Digits); string signal =""; if( MTF15 < MTF1H) { if( MacdDivSl > 0 ) {if( MacdSl && MacdFs > 0) signal = "sell";}} static bool openCondition=false; bool prevCondition = openCondition; openCondition = signal=="sell"; if(openCondition){ int ticket = OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_SELL,0.01,Bid,10000,SlSl,TpSl,NULL,1,0,0); } } // 1. 15MTF < 1MTF = sell & 15 MTF > 1MTF = buy // 2. Bearish divergence = sell & bullish divergence = buy // 3. macd value > 0 = sell & macd value < 0 = buy // (4. Macd value > 0 for divergence / macd value < 0 for divergence) // 4. sl sell = SlSl & sl buy = SlBy // 5. tp sell = SlSl * 2 + Bid
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Hi guys. I have a strange phenomenom. I recently build a simple ea with multiple indicators. One of them gives a value (for a sell position). The strange thing now is, when I test the ea the trades get executet proberly but for some reason sometimes they get send for no apparent reason. When I check the data windows the value data is empty, but somehow the trades get sent anyway. Can someone help me with this?
Two pictures to illustrate the problem:
1. No value in data window but trade got opened 2. Value is correct in data window and trade got correctly opened (cursor is over on of the red arrows / the according bar)