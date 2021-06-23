Long to char array - where is the bug?
Here are the serialize() and deserialize functions for MQL:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Convert any value type to byte array | //| Serialize MQL data -> byte array. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // like StringToCharArray() with support for any data type. template<typename TValue> void byte_cast(const TValue &value, uchar &byte_array[], int start = 0) { union _u { TValue value; uchar bytes[sizeof(TValue)]; } u; u.value = value; ArrayCopy(byte_array, u.bytes, start); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Convert byte array to any value type | //| De-serialize byte array -> MQL data. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename TValue> void deserialize(const uchar &byte_array[], TValue &value, int start = 0) { union _u { TValue value; uchar bytes[sizeof(TValue)]; } u; ArrayCopy(u.bytes, byte_array, 0, start, sizeof(TValue)); value = u.value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //-- Download quotes MqlRates rates[]; int total = CopyRates(Symbol(), Period(), 0, 3, rates); ArrayPrint(rates); //-- Convert them to a byte representation uchar byte_array[]; ArrayResize(byte_array, total * sizeof(MqlRates)); for(int i = 0, dst = 0; i < total; i++, dst += sizeof(MqlRates)) { byte_cast(rates[i], byte_array, dst); } //-- Display the byte representation ArrayPrint(byte_array); //-- De-serialize the byte representation MqlRates rates2[]; ArrayResize(rates2, ArraySize(byte_array) / sizeof(MqlRates)); for(int start = 0, i = 0; start < ArraySize(byte_array); start += sizeof(MqlRates), i++) { deserialize(byte_array, rates2[i], start); } ArrayPrint(rates2); //-- Compare the results Print("compare = ", ArrayCompare(rates, rates2)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /* test (GBPUSD,H1) [time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume] test (GBPUSD,H1) [0] 2021.06.23 12:00:00 1.39697 1.39709 1.39534 1.39599 3771 0 0 test (GBPUSD,H1) [1] 2021.06.23 13:00:00 1.39599 1.39720 1.39552 1.39663 4073 0 0 test (GBPUSD,H1) [2] 2021.06.23 14:00:00 1.39662 1.39704 1.39540 1.39665 2734 0 0 test (GBPUSD,H1) [ 0] 64 34 211 96 0 0 0 0 210 227 247 54 253 89 246 63 38 25 57 11 123 90 246 63 108 207 44 9 80 83 246 63 75 176 56 156 test (GBPUSD,H1) [ 36] 249 85 246 63 187 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 80 48 211 96 0 0 0 0 75 176 56 156 test (GBPUSD,H1) [ 72] 249 85 246 63 9 138 31 99 238 90 246 63 106 159 142 199 12 84 246 63 184 204 233 178 152 88 246 63 233 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 test (GBPUSD,H1) [108] 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 96 62 211 96 0 0 0 0 70 8 143 54 142 88 246 63 238 66 115 157 70 90 246 63 test (GBPUSD,H1) [144] 22 106 77 243 142 83 246 63 155 85 159 171 173 88 246 63 174 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 test (GBPUSD,H1) [time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume] test (GBPUSD,H1) [0] 2021.06.23 12:00:00 1.39697 1.39709 1.39534 1.39599 3771 0 0 test (GBPUSD,H1) [1] 2021.06.23 13:00:00 1.39599 1.39720 1.39552 1.39663 4073 0 0 test (GBPUSD,H1) [2] 2021.06.23 14:00:00 1.39662 1.39704 1.39540 1.39665 2734 0 0 test (GBPUSD,H1) compare = 0 */
amrali:
Here are the serialize() and deserialize functions for MQL:
Thank you, already though about union as well, interesting solution!
Original solved by change of casting:
#define UCHAR_TO_L64(array,pos) (ulong(array[pos+7])<<56|ulong(array[pos+6])<<48|ulong(array[pos+5])<<40|ulong(array[pos+4])<<32|ulong(array[pos+3])<<24|ulong(array[pos+2])<<16|ulong(array[pos+1])<<8|ulong(array[pos]))
Doerk Hilger:Good solution
Original solved by change of casting:
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Hi,
I need to store a long or ulong value into a char array. Therefore I split the value into pieces of 8 bit and store these parts into 8 elements of a char array. Following macro is used:
For testing within OnInit(), this is used:
Works with long and ulong.
But, when I use
it doesn´t. The result-value of l is just a random number.
What´s going wrong here?