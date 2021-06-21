Cant load mt4 indicators I got from market on mt4 platform
You can check available activations in your profile here
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jdt5555/publications
Besides, the activations may be finished because of the Windows 10 key updates. In this case - you need to delete those indicators from Metatrader and install them once again (from same Metatrader).
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Hi
Cant load mt4 indicators I got from market on mt4 platform It seems to be loading for long time and then just jumps back as before loading indicator
see photo on maket is a blue icon dont know if got something to with it
Thanx for anyone that can advice and help