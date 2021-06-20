Scanner indicator
Hello everyone.
I am creating a scanner.
When my scanner call customer indicator for every symbol.
then my terminal will hang.
I don't know how my scanner indicator will work with terminal hang.. please suggest . I am using 160 symbol in one scanner. And call custom indicator.
Please suggest me.
Thank you in advance.
Megha
Rewrite it. Using iCustom() is sometimes the last choice that you want to use
It would be 23 symbols x 7 time frames x 4 indicators == 644 indicator calls (and those are not built in indicators - even though using built in indicators would not make significant difference compared to iCustom() usage in cases like this)
hello sir,
thank you for the response. i already use icustom but when icustom call 160 times then terminal is hang .
the code is working fine, the problem is only terminal will be hang when icustom call
// when this function call then terminal will be hang , in this array " availableCurrencyPairs" i have 160 symbols
void func_IndicatorValueCheckAccToSymbol1()
{
int tradetype = -1;
for(int row = 0 ; row < ArraySize(availableCurrencyPairs);row++)
{
if(ib_UseTF1)
{
tradetype = func_SignalBaar(1,availableCurrencyPairs[row],eTF1);
func_btnTextChange("SignalTF1"+availableCurrencyPairs[row] ,tradetype,9);
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Signal Check function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int func_SignalBaar(int li_Shift, string symbl, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES etf)
{
double ld_IndiValue1_1 = func_IndicatorBufferValue(symbl,etf,is_IndicatorFileName1,0,li_Shift);
double ld_IndiValue1_2 = func_IndicatorBufferValue(symbl,etf,is_IndicatorFileName1,1,li_Shift);
// this condition check for buy
if(ld_IndiValue1_1 != 0)
{
return 0;
}
// this condition check for sell
if(ld_IndiValue1_2 != 0 )
{
return 1;
}
return -1;
}
You are misunderstanding or ignoring @Mladen Rakic's post. He is telling you NOT to use iCustom for this. He is telling you that it is inefficient in your case.
He is telling you that your code is NOT working fine because it is inefficient. You must rewrite your code without iCustom.
You must implement the calculations in the EA and not in the Custom Indicator.
If you only have ".ex?" files, then it is not possible. You will need to figure out how your scanner works and replicate its functionality or come up with your scanner code. There are many scanner examples in the CodeBase.
