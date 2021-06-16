MT5 loosing connection and unstable
David Costa: Beforehand, I'm a rookie trading a demo account. Also I've searched for an analog topic, but I didn't find any, so forgive me in case I've duplicated a topic. Well, I've been facing 3 problems with MT5
1st) It frequently looses its connection to server; and it is not my internet signal, as whenever MT5 looses connection, MT4keeps connected (I´m trying both of tthem at the same time);
2nd) Sometimes it takes forever to place an order when I use the byu/sell button, ana, sometimes, it won't be placed, even if my order volume is within my available margin;
3rd) on US500, for example, sometimes the chart loads back to 1970, and sometimes it loads back only to 2012, and it happens to all charts.
Are you connected to MetaQuotes servers or a broker server? Don't mention the broker's name as that is against the rules.
Are both your MT4 and MT5 connected to the same broker or different ones?
Is it connecting to a European Server (since you are in Portugal) or is it connecting to an Asian or American Server which will suffer from more latency? You may need to Rescan and connect to a faster more local server.
Screenshots for running a Rescan and then selecting the fastest server available to you!
I'm my missing sth or doing sth wrong?
I appreciate if someone could help me with it.
Thanks