Bought An EA and not listed on MT4 Purshased Tab

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
And what about free product which aren’t listed on purchased but already deleted from market? We all know that free product not listed on purchased section
Same as above (read my previous post).
The free products are listed in purchased tab.
This is my purchased tab in Metatrader 5 (I installed new MT5 instance):
Hello,
I have a particual situation where i have bought several tools in the market , so the situation is that the older purchases are no longer listed in the mt4 market>purshased tab. There all listed in my profile, but can i tried to install it from my profile tab using install to terminal link , it than direct itself to a mt4 that i have previously unistall so than it never download to my new mt4.
Please some help
Thanks
Wilson.