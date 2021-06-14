Bought An EA and not listed on MT4 Purshased Tab

Hello,


I have a particual situation where i have bought several tools  in the market , so the situation is that the older purchases  are no longer listed in the mt4 market>purshased  tab. There all listed in my profile, but can i tried to install it from my profile tab using install to terminal link , it than direct itself to a mt4 that i have previously unistall so than it never download to my new mt4.  


Please some help 


Thanks

Wilson. 

I am using this service desk suggestion from time to time when I am installing new instance of Metatrader -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

 
Sergey Golubev:

I am using this service desk suggestion from time to time when I am installing new instance of Metatrader -


And what about free product which aren’t listed on purchased but already deleted from market? We all know that free product not listed on purchased section

 
Dion Dwi Octa Akbarizqi:

And what about free product which aren’t listed on purchased but already deleted from market? We all know that free product not listed on purchased section

Same as above (read my previous post).
The free products are listed in purchased tab.

This is my purchased tab in Metatrader 5 (I installed new MT5 instance):

