Product validation taking forever.
I have developed an EA and its validation has been in progress for more than an hour
This may be the first call: "Your code contains logical errors." For an accurate result, wait until the end of the test.
It does complete after an hour. Now I am getting invalid stops error which doesn't make sense because stops in the screen shot is valid
Setting the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels within the SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL minimum level
Thanks the invalid stop issue has been fixed. Now I am getting a new one which has nothing to do with EA I think:
In case of such an error, it is recommended to wait half an hour.
Its been a day still no luck I even tried uploading a published EA which was previously validated, giving the same error
Now there is no error.
The issue still persists. Its only for my account I guess.
If you go to the forum once a day, you will always lag behind. Everything works and there are no errors.
I have developed an EA and its validation has been in progress for more than an hour