Product validation taking forever.

I have developed an EA and its validation has been in progress for more than an hour

Shashank Kumar:

This may be the first call: "Your code contains logical errors." For an accurate result, wait until the end of the test.

 


I think that's because the logic / syntax is not clear enough , so make the checking system load slowly . 

I suggest you check your code again and make it smarter , faster to run . 

 

It does complete after an hour. Now I am getting invalid stops error which doesn't make sense because stops in the screen shot is valid

validation error

 
read this part of article (it is about "invalid stop" issue):
Setting the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels within the SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL minimum level
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
 

Thanks the invalid stop issue has been fixed. Now I am getting a new one which has nothing to do with EA I think:

trader server error

 


In case of such an error, it is recommended to wait half an hour.

 
Its been a day still no luck I even tried uploading a published EA which was previously validated, giving the same error
 

Now there is no error.

 
The issue still persists. Its only for my account I guess.
 

If you go to the forum once a day, you will always lag behind. Everything works and there are no errors.

