default value of Indicator
If you don't know the value, you can't supply it. You must default it and all further parameters in the iCustom call.
Ask the owner.
#property strict #property indicator_chart_window enum ENUM_FRUIT { APPLE = 1, // An Apple ORANGE = 3, // An Orange PEACH, // A Peach CHERRY = 8, // A Cherry GRAPE // A Grape }; input ENUM_FRUIT enumMyFruit = PEACH; // Select Favourite Fruit int OnInit() { return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }; int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return rates_total; };
enum ENUM_FRUIT { APPLE = 1, // An Apple ORANGE = 3, // An Orange PEACH, // A Peach CHERRY = 8, // A Cherry GRAPE // A Grape }; void MyFunction(void) { double bufferValue = iCustom( _Symbol, _Period, "TestFruit", APPLE, 0, 0 ); }
Don't do that. Someone searching might find this thread and still be clueless. What was the problem? What solved what?
- We didn't answer the question because we couldn't. There's no way to get the value of an enumeration from the GUI. Stop blaming us for stating the impossible.
- While doing something else I have found a way.
- Bring up the indicator's input tab and press Reset. (All values set to defaults.)
- Save a template.
- Open the template in notepad. You will find the default numerical values for all parameters including the enumeration.
Thanks , that's the only way I could find, I think there is no automatically way to do so.
Hi , I am using an indicator (MQL4) which one of its input argument is mystery Enum! I could not figure out how to input its value I thinks it is something like this :
as you can see items value are secret!
second can I at list choose between items first item ( of course in iCustom function) I know How to extract its value I just want to know is there an straight way to choose for example second option?
third how can I use its default value for start at list?( I used NULL but got 'NULL' - expression of 'void' type is illegal error)
thanks in advance...