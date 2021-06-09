Multicolored candles MQL5
Yes! Just plot two standard mono-colour histograms normally, one over the other. It would be two normal standard plots (buffers). Choose the order according to which one is always smaller so that it draws the smaller one over the larger one.
Use two styles:
And is possible do it with candles? The candles, I'm seeing that need 4 buffers of data.
Then, how can I draw 2 series or more of candles?
For color candles you can use "Draw Color Candles", but those actually need 5 buffers (Open, High, Low, Close AND Color)
This is for one series only:
#property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_label1 "Open;High;Low;Close" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color1 clrGray, clrLime, clrRed //indexes in buffer = 0, 1, 2 #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- Indicator buffers double OpenBuffer[]; double HighBuffer[]; double LowBuffer[]; double CloseBuffer[]; double ColorBuffer[]; //----- int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0,OpenBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,HighBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,LowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,CloseBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
For one more series, you would need to set 10 buffers and 2 plots, and set their label, type, color, etc. I'll leave that for you to work a bit heheh, but it's definitely possible
Why do it with "candles" that requires so many more buffers when you can do it with histograms in a much simpler way? Why do you want to complicate things?
Because I'm thinking on color the candles of a chart, over the real candles
Hi,
is possible to draw with an indicator, candles with more than one color?
Like this
Is so, any piece of sample code?
Thank you !!