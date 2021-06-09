Integrated VPS problems
I just renten integrated VPS for broker JFD live account. I see in portal ping to JFD live NY4-05 is 1.77 ms. Nice. But in real I get NY4-09 and ping 44 ms. Besides that, I can't change VPS in my personal area. Could you help me find way out and gettingg ping < 2 ms.
About ping - if the user is asking the ping to be less than 5 ms so this user is having special software to make High-Frequency Trading (HFT) connected directly to the liquidity providers. I do not think you will find Metatrader brokers to make High-Frequency Trading (HFT).
So, the users confused asking for ping less than 5 or less than 2 for example.
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.03 16:05
Order processing below 5ms is usually reserved for high rolling traders doing High Frequency Trading with specialised software and direct connections to liquidity providers.
I doubt you will ever find any MetaTrader broker able to do that speed, especially not with MetaTrader 4. The response times you are getting are actually quite good for MetaTrader 4.
Aytugan Khafizov, 2018.11.04 20:17
This is exactly what's happened.
Ping is a time which take a packed from VPS server reach to Broker's server.
Better ping means better execution.
BUT in addition to ping time, broker need some time to execute your order. ~50 ms is normal execution time for MT4 systems.
If you want more speed - find MT5 brokers, as MT5 has around 1-2 ms internal latency.
