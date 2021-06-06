Help with Indicator for finds objects in the Chart of another indicator.
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Keith Watford:Thank you and I'm sorry.
Topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I have moved your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
Hi Jiri,
i would advise you to set the chart_id (first parameter) of the ObjectFind function.
Best regards
Thanks, but it didn't help much. I'm not that experienced a coder, and I've looked at this feature, but I don't know exactly how to use it.
Can you write me a piece of code for a sample?
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Can someone help me with an indicator that finds objects in the Chart of another indicator?
My Indicator finds objects, but copies them, and does not show its own colors.
I need it to show its own colors according to its own buffers. Thank you