Help with Indicator for finds objects in the Chart of another indicator.

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Can someone help me with an indicator that finds objects in the Chart of another indicator?

My Indicator finds objects, but copies them, and does not show its own colors.

I need it to show its own colors according to its own buffers. Thank you


indi


#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 3


#property indicator_color1 Gray
#property indicator_width1 2


#property indicator_color2 Lime
#property indicator_width2 2

#property indicator_color3 Red
#property indicator_width3 2


 
 
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 0.1


// exported variables


// local variables
string LF = "\n";  // use this in custom or utility blocks where you need line feeds
int ObjCount = 0;  // count of all objects created on the chart, allows creation of objects with unique names
int current = 0; // variable points to current bar

double Buffer3[];
double Buffer2[];
double Buffer4[];

datetime lastbuy,lastsell,close;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
    if (false) ObjectsDeleteAll();      // clear the chart
    IndicatorShortName("indicator tester");
    IndicatorDigits(Digits+1);
    IndicatorBuffers(3);
    
    SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer4);
    SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_HISTOGRAM, STYLE_SOLID);
    
    SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer3);
    SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_HISTOGRAM, STYLE_SOLID);
    
    SetIndexBuffer(2, Buffer2);
    SetIndexStyle(2, DRAW_HISTOGRAM, STYLE_SOLID);
    
    return(0);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
    if (false) ObjectsDeleteAll();
    
    
    return(0);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator start function                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{

     
    OnEveryTick1();
    
    return(0);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnEveryTick1()
{
    
    int i;
    int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted();
    if(counted_bars < 0) return(-1);
    if(counted_bars > 0) counted_bars--;
    i = Bars - counted_bars;
    // main calculation loop
    while (i >= 0)
    {
        current = i;
        TechnicalAnalysis4();
        TechnicalAnalysis5();
        TechnicalAnalysis6();
        
        i--;
    }
}

void TechnicalAnalysis4()
{
    if(ObjectFind(0,"IT__BUY_")) return(0);
    {
     Histogram3();
      
    }
}

void Histogram3()
{
    Buffer3[current]= Close[current];
    
}

void TechnicalAnalysis5()
{
    if(ObjectFind(0,"IT__SELL_")) return(0);
    {
    Histogram2();
     
    }
}

void Histogram2()
{
    Buffer2[current]= Close[current];
    
}

void TechnicalAnalysis6()
{
    if(ObjectFind(0,"IT__CLOSE_")) return(0);
    {
     Histogram4();
    
    }
}

void Histogram4()
{
    Buffer4[current]= Close[current];
    
}


 
Topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I have moved your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
 
Keith Watford:
Topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I have moved your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
Thank you and I'm sorry.
 

Hi Jiri,

i would advise you to set the chart_id (first parameter) of the ObjectFind function.


Best regards

 

Thanks, but it didn't help much. I'm not that experienced a coder, and I've looked at this feature, but I don't know exactly how to use it.


Can you write me a piece of code for a sample?


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