FFCAL indicator update ?

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Does anyone have ffcal indicator update

I use this indicators in my EA.

It give this error.

My EA not read data.

If you have any working new ffcal indicator

Drop here.

thanks



 

This indicator?

FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

You can check the discussion about this indicator starting from this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/94492/page8

FFC - Forex Factory Calendar
FFC - Forex Factory Calendar
  • www.mql5.com
Modified version of FF Calendar Indicator with new features.
 
Sergey Golubev:

This indicator?

FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

You can check the discussion about this indicator starting from this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/94492/page8

I update url

https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml

but it show cannot open file

xml file does not work in weekend?

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