FFCAL indicator update ?
This indicator?
FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
You can check the discussion about this indicator starting from this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/94492/page8
FFC - Forex Factory Calendar
- www.mql5.com
Modified version of FF Calendar Indicator with new features.
Sergey Golubev:
This indicator?
FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
You can check the discussion about this indicator starting from this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/94492/page8
I update url
https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml
but it show cannot open file
xml file does not work in weekend?
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Does anyone have ffcal indicator update
I use this indicators in my EA.
It give this error.
My EA not read data.
If you have any working new ffcal indicator
Drop here.
thanks