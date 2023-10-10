VPS disconnects ?

Hello.

I have three VPS's. One VPS for each of my accounts.

Yesterday a disaster was about to happen!

the expert opened duplicated order, in each account, at the same time.

 Settings of the expert are set so that an order is opened each 100 points.

These settings were not changed at all.


I contacted the broker. They confirmed all the orders were issued from the same IP address, which is my IP.


They said, the most probable reason in this case is the VPS itself, which might disconnect.


Please advise on this issue.

Is it possible to have the VPS disconnects ?


Thanks for your support.

Ziad

 
You can check MQL5 journal/logs about what was written there.
Besides, make sure that you are not trading on your local Metatrader on the same trading account where you MQL5 VPS was subscribed to.
 

I couldn't get useful info from the journal.

It just shows that orders were opened.

as per attached screenshot.

Check the Experts tab of your journal.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Check the Experts tab of your journal.

How can reach this in MT4?

Thanks


zzaghal:

If you use MQL5 VPS in the upper left corner of the Journal window.

Otherwise in the Expert tab of your MT4 Terminal window below.

 
Thanks. I got it
 

what is the possibility of having the VPS disconnected ?

How to prove this from the logs ?

 
zzaghal:

what is the possibility of having the VPS disconnected ?

How to prove this from the logs ?

It can be disconnected, you can check that in the Journal logs too.

Usually these disconnections are only taking a few seconds and the server connects instantly.

how can I disconnect from the mql5 vps?

 
swego73.5 #:

how can I disconnect from the mql5 vps?

Right click >> Stop server to pause your MQL5 VPS and >> Cancel subscription to cancel your MQL5 VPS entirely.

You can also do these here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



