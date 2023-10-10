VPS disconnects ?
zzaghal:
If you use MQL5 VPS in the upper left corner of the Journal window.
Otherwise in the Expert tab of your MT4 Terminal window below.
Eleni Anna Branou:Thanks. I got it
If you use MQL5 VPS in the upper left corner of the Journal window.
Otherwise in the Expert tab of your MT4 Terminal window below.
how can I disconnect from the mql5 vps?
swego73.5 #:
how can I disconnect from the mql5 vps?
Right click >> Stop server to pause your MQL5 VPS and >> Cancel subscription to cancel your MQL5 VPS entirely.
You can also do these here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello.
I have three VPS's. One VPS for each of my accounts.
Yesterday a disaster was about to happen!
the expert opened duplicated order, in each account, at the same time.
Settings of the expert are set so that an order is opened each 100 points.
These settings were not changed at all.
I contacted the broker. They confirmed all the orders were issued from the same IP address, which is my IP.
They said, the most probable reason in this case is the VPS itself, which might disconnect.
Please advise on this issue.
Is it possible to have the VPS disconnects ?
Thanks for your support.
Ziad