Issue: Using command line to automate optimization of EAs but generating Blank reports
Hi is there anyone can help with this please?
thanks in advance!
hi anyone can help please
Hi, sorry i cannot help you, but i have the same problem. MT5 saves only empty reports.
Maybe someone knows the solution:)
Maybe someone knows the solution:)
I have the same Problem under Optimization of all MarketWatchSymbols, if i use Batch.
Any solution or Idea for this?
Thanks
did you ever find a solution for this? I'm running into it now.
Hi, I had the same issue. The problem with optimization = 3 (All Symbols in MarketWatch) is that the XML report only fills correctly if:
1. All the symbols in MarketWatch have history data fully downloaded for the tested period. Any missing symbol breaks the report content.
2. Use the full path in the report = parameter (e.g. report = C:\Reports\MS-M15-003.xml) and add the .xml extension explicitly.
3. Add UseLocal=1 and Visual=0 under [Tester] to avoid the terminal skipping passes silently.
4. Make sure the EA does not call Symbol() hardcoded — in "All Symbols" mode, each pass uses a different symbol, and if the EA fails to initialize on any of them, the pass returns
empty.
Try preloading the symbols history with a script before running the batch, that fixed it for me.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am trying to use command line to automate the optimization of some EAs.
Below is the content of the ini file I am using.
I tried to optimize the EA manually(without command line and ini) and it works fine.
It also works fine when "optimization = 0" (saved reports as htm) but it doesn't work anymore when I try to optimize the EA with All Symbols selected in MarketWatch() "optimization = 3" ).
The report (xml) saved from mt5 has all the headers (Symbol, Pass, Result, Profit, etc) but there is no content under it.
Can anyone help with this issue please?
Thank you in advance!