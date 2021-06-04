Server VPS disable automatically. Has anyone had this problem?

I have a vps that runs 2 EAs simultaneously. Where one trades when the stock starts the day on the rise and the other when the stock starts the day off. But today one of the EAs was supposed to have performed an operation but it didn't, I checked the VPS logs and it was saying that the server was disabled, but I didn't disable the VPS. So I removed the EAs, put them back and migrated again and then the VPS log showed that the server was enabled (Access to Server). Has anyone else had a problem with this?

 
Is that MQL5 VPS?

If yes, post some MQL5 VPS Journal logs to check.

 
Yes it's MQL5 VPS.

Log: 2021.06.02 02:56:02.114 Terminal '644287': 2 charts, 2 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, not connected to trade server

 
Your EAs seem to be migrated properly, you can check the Expert MQL5 VPS Journal tab for any errors or details.



 
This erros ??

 
Yes, according to those, your trading account was not connected to your broker's server.

 
But can you know how it did? Cause I didn't stop the server.
 
Your broker's trading server probably caused the problem.

 
Ok I'll verify with them, thanks so much for all of the support.
