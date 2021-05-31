Comment does not show in the left corner in the strategy tester, please help.

Comment does not show in the left corner in the strategy tester,

when the EA is on the real chart - its working.

do not understand why.. please somebody explain.

thank you.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      Comment.mq4 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright ""
#property link      ""
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

void OnTick()
  {
   Comment("xxx");
   
  }
Your code worked perfectly well on my setup!


 

It also worked on white background too (just in case you wanted to know).


 
hi, thank you for the reply, its strange.. maybe some of my platform settings..
 
Check your "Tester.tpl" template in case it is placing a graphical object on the chart that is hiding the comment text.

 
tnx again. on other broker its working.. something with this particular FXCM platform.

