Comment does not show in the left corner in the strategy tester, please help.
Your code worked perfectly well on my setup!
Fernando Carreiro:hi, thank you for the reply, its strange.. maybe some of my platform settings..
It also worked on white background too (just in case you wanted to know).
Check your "Tester.tpl" template in case it is placing a graphical object on the chart that is hiding the comment text.
Check your "Tester.tpl" template in case it is placing a graphical object on the chart that is hiding the comment text.
tnx again. on other broker its working.. something with this particular FXCM platform.
