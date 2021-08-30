Scripts: SCT - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4

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SCT - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4:

Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.

SCT - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4

Author: Rodi Chamii

 
hi bro can i have your trading panel please i really need it
 

HI ,

 Please, I downloaded the SCT for MT4 BUT IT IS NOT OPENING ON MY CHART

Can you please send a link to my email because I am suspecting the file on MQL4 IS BROKEN

paybackdj@gmail.com

[Deleted]  
paybackdj #:

HI ,

 Please, I downloaded the SCT for MT4 BUT IT IS NOT OPENING ON MY CHART

Can you please send a link to my email because I am suspecting the file on MQL4 IS BROKEN

paybackdj@gmail.com

Hi @paybackdj, sure no problem at all !

I just sent you an email.

[Deleted]  
ridzuanbtc #:
hi bro can i have your trading panel please i really need it

Hi @ridzuanbtc, Visit my website : )

 
Rodi Chamii #:

Hi @ridzuanbtc, Visit my website : )

how to run the 72 hours free trial 
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